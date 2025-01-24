SpartanNash and Red Cross partner to help California wildfire victims

SpartanNash is responding to the devastating wildfires in California with a multi-faceted approach. Understanding the urgent need for essential supplies, they've already delivered truckloads of water, ready-to-eat meals, and personal hygiene items to partner organizations working on the ground. But they're not stopping there.

Recognizing the long road to recovery ahead for those affected by the fires, the SpartanNash Foundation is also partnering with the American Red Cross to launch a fundraising campaign. All donations will go directly towards providing shelter, food, and other critical resources to help individuals and families get back on their feet.

You can join SpartanNash in their efforts by donating at any participating SpartanNash store (including Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, and more) or online at shopfamilyfare.com. The fundraiser runs until January 27th.

