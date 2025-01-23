Soup’s On For All back to support God's Kitchen

Warm up your winter with a delicious bowl of soup for a great cause! God's Kitchen's annual "Soups On For All" event is back and ready to bring together local restaurants, chefs, and businesses to serve up a variety of mouthwatering soups.

Proceeds from the event benefit God's Kitchen's mission of combating hunger and food insecurity in Grand Rapids."Soups On For All" is a critical fundraiser for God's Kitchen, allowing them to continue providing nutritious meals and vital services to those in need.

The Morning Mix team will once again be dishing out some tasty soup so make sure to find us, say hello, and get a bowl!

Guests can sample a wide array of soups, from classic favorites to creative culinary concoctions, and vote for their top picks.This year's event will be held on Monday, January 27th starting at 6:30 at The B.O.B. in downtown Grand Rapids. Get your tickets and more info at SoupsOnForAll.org

