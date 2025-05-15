"Songs for a New World" Debuts at The National Broadway Theatre

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Grand Rapids is set to experience a powerful and intimate musical journey as Jason Robert Brown's acclaimed "Songs for a New World" takes the stage at The National Broadway Theatre. This captivating song cycle, known for its emotional depth and rich musical storytelling, offers a fresh perspective on pivotal life moments and choices.

"Songs for a New World" will be performed at the theatre, (959 Lake Dr SE, #200), from May 23 to June 1.

We met with founding director Jacob Dunham to learn more about the show and were treated to a couple of short performances. Watch the video to learn more and then get your tickets to this amazing show.

