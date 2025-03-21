Sit and Stay Winery brings passion for wine, dogs to downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Deb and Bob Gilman met as K-9 handlers in New York's wine country. The two had a long-distance relationship for years, then they married, he retired and they decided to start a new venture. A winery in Kalamazoo was for sale, and they took the leap. Today the Sit and Stay Winery is almost a year old, and it's a place where people and pups can come together over pinot. They are driven by their love of wine-making, four-legged companions and fostering a sense of community. Their patio is pet-friendly and there are a variety of events, from live music, to yoga, to trivia to keep everyone entertained. Deb says she prefers the sweeter wines, Bob likes them dry, so they cater to all tastes, from a pink Moscato to a Cabernet Sauvignon. Some of their more popular bottles help support area non-profits. Sit and Stay has some snacks too, including puppy charcuterie.

You can find the Sit and Stay Winery in downtown Kalamazoo, on Michigan Avenue.