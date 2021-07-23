Shining the light on Minority Mental Health Month

With all of the uncertainties in the world, Minority Mental Health Month really shines the light on self-care.

Kent County Commissioner, business owner and founder of "Community of Hearts", Monica Sparks, is working along with groups like "i Understand" founded by Vonnie Woodrick, are working together to help the underserved communities.

On Sunday, July 25, celebrate self-care with a 90 minute session of nourishing yoga, crystal healing and a sound bath at Legacy Park in Ada.

What to Bring: Yoga Mat, Water Bottle, Blanket, Pillow (if desired), an Open Heart, and a Friend! Your $25 entry includes a swag bag, the yoga and hand reflexology.

