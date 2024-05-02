Seaside Sailing Excursions offers voyages for all

You can tell just by looking at him that Gerry Shiffman has been outdoors, on the water for most of his life. More than his passion, being on the water is a lifestyle for "Captain Ger" as he prefers to be called.

Now Captain Ger wants to share that love of the open sea with others through his Seaside Sailing Excursions and Charity Charters business in Traverse City. Shiffman is currently booking voyages in around West Grand Traverse Bay and has dedicated a portion of each sailing trip's revenue to pay it forward and offering a free or heavily discounted cruise to those with disabilities, from disadvantaged areas, or to those who otherwise wouldn't normally have the opportunity to sail.

He met with us on the Morning Mix to share more about his business and why he has such a strong commitment to helping those in need.

You can find more information and book a trip at his website: www.seasidesailingexcursions.com.