Saugatuck Brewing releases new craft beer for summer

Rainbow Rodeo IPA from Saugatuck Brewing pays homage to Michigan's fishing and wildlife heritage
Posted at 12:57 PM, May 04, 2023
There is a special release party happening this afternoon, May 4th, to celebrate the newest craft beer from Saugatuck Brewing Company. Rainbow Rodeo IPA has an ABV of 7% and is made with a combination of Centennial, Citra, Simcoe, Cascade, and Columbus hops.

The party starts at 4 p.m. today at the brewery and will include a brewery tour and fly fishing demonstration. Pints will sell for $5 at the event, a smoked trout dip special will be offered, and there will be live music as well.

Watch our interview to learn more about the new beer and to see Todd and Michelle go "fishing for cold ones."

