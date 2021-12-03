Samaritas and Link Home Therapy form partnership

Samaritas Senior Living is excited about a new partnership with Link Home Therapy. This opens the doors for home physical, occupational and speech therapy for residents within their independent living and assisted living communities.

This means no commute to an outpatient office, and it's just conveniently within the community.

Kirsten Boss with Link Home Therapy and says the company has been operating for around three years now they’re in nine states, throughout the Midwest, but their big focus is on senior living communities.

Throughout the week they offer both independent therapy as well as group therapy through classes. Examples could be group therapy on joint protection as well as improving community engagement. So how to set up a grocery shopping trip so it can be less strenuous or getting in and out of a car and how to do that safely so that they can stay in their home and age in place as well as possible. A couple of the great benefits that Link can offer the residents here, similar tasks through the exercise and through therapy is an increased quality of life and they can stay in their home longer.

If you would like more information on Link Home Therapy, please contact them at 616-452-5900. For more details on Samaritas Senior Living, call 616.284-5716 or find them online.