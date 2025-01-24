Rye Venues has a variety of options around West Michigan to host the picture perfect wedding event

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

It's wedding season! The Morning Mix is excited to feature some of the best vendors and services that are ready to cater to brides, grooms and their families.

If you're newly engaged, congratulations! You're not alone - 45% of engagements happen between Thanksgiving and Valentine's Day.

The venue is the most important part of the wedding planning process. Once you lock that in, you have your date, vibe and perhaps a list of preferred vendors. Rye Venues prides themselves on having different venues that appeal to different couples, depending on what they're looking for. Their team is happy to walk alongside a couple as they plan their big day, from the budget to the bar.

Rye Venues has four different locations,The Grand Rapids Art Museum, The Ballroom at McKay, New Vintage Place and their New Era Wedding Barn. Right now there are some spots available for the end of 2025, but they are booking into 2026 and even 2027.

Founder and executive director, Robert DeVerna has some important questions for couples planning their big day, when they are venue shopping:

-What's included in the package?

-What is the venue's capacity, and what does the flow look like with different layouts?

-How does the venue support the couple on the big day? Is there an onsite coordinator or dedicated event manager?

-What are available options for catering, bar services, and menu customization?

-How can my venue help my wedding experience be more memorable and stress-free not only for me but for my guests?

Venues can also help brides and grooms find other vendors, like DJ's, photographers, established caterers or planners.

If you would like more information, contact one of their planners here.