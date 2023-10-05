Watch Now
Ruff Ruck event helps provide service dogs to veterans

Enter the timed race or simply set a personal best for distance
Posted at 3:10 PM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 15:11:01-04

Providing trained service dogs to local veterans is the goal of this year's Ruff Ruck 2023. The Ruff Ruck is a challenge where participants cover twelve miles of ground while carrying a rucksack or weighted vest weighing between 35—50 pounds. It's meant to emulate the Army Ranger Ruck Test that military members attempt.

The event will be held near the Wonderland Distilling Co. in Ferrysburg on Saturday, October 14 from noon to 3 p.m. You can participate in two different ways. You can see if you can finish the twelve miles in less than three hours in a timed run or you can simply set a "Personal Record" and see how far you can go.

The entry fee is $25 and every participant receives a Ruff Ruck 2023 t-shirt.

The event is a fundraiser that aims to supply service dogs to local veterans. For every $3,000, one trained service dog from the West Michigan K9 Foundation will be paired with a deserving veteran.

Watch the interview to learn more or make a donation on the event's Facebook page.

