Rockford Relay For Life to Support American Cancer Society

The spirit of community and the unwavering fight against cancer will be on full display in Rockford as the annual Relay For Life event takes place.

This year, the event to support the American Cancer Society is scheduled for Friday, May 16 from 4-10p.m. at North Rockford Middle School (397 E Division St).

Relay For Life is more than just a walk; it's a powerful demonstration of solidarity, bringing together passionate individuals to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost, and raise vital funds for the American Cancer Society's mission. This year's "Fairytales / Fantasy" theme promises a whimsical atmosphere with activities for all ages.

The event fuels critical research, provides patient support, and advocates for policies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. Each step taken on the track represents a collective stride towards a future free from cancer.

Community members are encouraged to register their teams, join an existing one, or simply come out to show their support. The Luminaria Ceremony will offer a moment of reflection and remembrance.

For a complete event schedule, click here.