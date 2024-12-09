Rende Progress Capital offers opportunities to 'excluded entrepreneurs'

Rende Progress Capital is a Grand Rapids-based business, founded and managed by people of color, with a heart for paying it forward. They serve our area as a key player in supporting economic development and racial equality for entrepreneurs who often face barriers in accessing traditional financing.

Mitten Ties and AGL Construction are just two of the many success stories they shared with us.

One year ago, Tim Espinoza was selling his fashionable Michigan-themed apparel from a kiosk inside Woodland Mall. Today, the 40-year-old owner of Mitten Ties is gearing up for a successful holiday season from his new 1,562 sq. ft. Storefront. Espinoza will also be on hand for this event to answer any questions and offer advice as well. Angello Cruz owns and runs AGL Building and knows firsthand that RPC is more than a knowledgeable resource but one that offers a true partnership to prosperity, checking in along the way.

You can learn more about them through our interview or by visiting their website.

