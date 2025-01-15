Relax with wine and a good book at Pages and Grapes

Looking for a unique experience that combines wine and books? Look no further than Pages and Grapes, a charming bookstore and wine bar right here in West Michigan.

This cozy haven offers a curated selection of books, ranging from new releases and bestsellers to captivating children's stories and thought-provoking non-fiction. With a special emphasis on Michigan authors and subjects, you're sure to discover literary gems that resonate with your interests.

But Pages and Grapes is more than just a bookstore. It's a place to unwind, connect, and indulge with a glass from their wine list. Craft beer enthusiasts can also enjoy a selection of local brews.

Pages and Grapes hosts author events, book clubs, and other gatherings, providing opportunities to connect with fellow book lovers and share your passion for literature.

You can get more at their website: https://www.pagesandgrapes.com/

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok