Red and Black Gala showcases Kentwood alumni

Get ready to mark your calendars for a night of elegance and philanthropy! The Kentwood Public Schools Education Foundation is hosting its annual Red & Black Gala, an inspiring event that raises crucial funds for their students and schools. The event will be held in the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel on Thursday, February 27th with a cocktail reception starting at 6 p.m.

Since its inception, the Red & Black Gala has become a beloved tradition in the Kentwood community. Each year, the gala brings together parents, educators, alumni, and local leaders to support educational initiatives that go above and beyond the classroom. Funds raised have impacted countless students by providing scholarships, innovative programs, and essential resources.

Over the years, the Red & Black Gala has honored some remarkable individuals who have gone on to make significant contributions in their field like Kirsten Kirsh the winner of Top Chef Season 10. Other honorees include dedicated educators, influential alumni, and community leaders who have championed the power of education.

The 2025 Red & Black Gala will shine a spotlight on a new group of exceptional individuals. This year's honorees include...



Glynn Washington : A renowned storyteller and producer, Glynn is a Kentwood High School graduate (Class of 1987). He's the creative force behind the popular podcast and radio show "Snap Judgment."



: A renowned storyteller and producer, Glynn is a Kentwood High School graduate (Class of 1987). He's the creative force behind the popular podcast and radio show "Snap Judgment." Kelsey Hines : (Class of 2012) An accomplished attorney specializing in immigration law, Kelsey is making a difference in the lives of countless individuals and families.



: (Class of 2012) An accomplished attorney specializing in immigration law, Kelsey is making a difference in the lives of countless individuals and families. Dr. John Henry : (Class of 2005) A dedicated physician who is passionate about serving underserved communities.



: (Class of 2005) A dedicated physician who is passionate about serving underserved communities. Mirza Harambasic : (Class of 2009) A rising star in the world of soccer, Mirza is currently the Head Goalkeeping Coach for Real Salt Lake in Major League Soccer.



: (Class of 2009) A rising star in the world of soccer, Mirza is currently the Head Goalkeeping Coach for Real Salt Lake in Major League Soccer. Damon Johnson : (Class of 1993) A respected educator and leader, Damon serves as Vice Principal at Crestwood Middle School and is known for his commitment to student success.



: (Class of 1993) A respected educator and leader, Damon serves as Vice Principal at Crestwood Middle School and is known for his commitment to student success. Krystyn Price-Harrell: (Class of 2006) A dynamic leader in the entertainment industry, Krystyn is the General Manager and VP of SpringHill, a company co-founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

Tickets are available for the gala. You can purchase them and get more information about the event here.

