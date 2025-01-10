Read and win with KDL's "Let It Snow" winter reading program

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Kent District Library is bringing back its popular "Let It Snow" winter reading program! It's the perfect way to beat those winter blues. This year, adults and teens can participate by reading or listening to six books to earn a limited-edition "Let It Snow" mug.

But that's not all! Read ten books by March 31st and you'll be entered to win some amazing prizes, including an Amazon Kindle Scribe with a stylus.

You can sign up online or at any KDL branch. They even have reading lists to help you find your next favorite book.

