Raise a toast to local flavors during Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week

Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week is back to celebrate the vibrant and diverse craft beverage scene that makes the city a destination for enthusiasts. From award-winning breweries and innovative distilleries, Kalamazoo offers a tantalizing array of options.

This week-long celebration provides a unique opportunity to explore the artistry and passion poured into each handcrafted beverage, meet the talented creators behind them, and discover new favorites. Whether a seasoned craft aficionado or just beginning your exploration, Craft Beverage Week offers a deep dive into the rich flavors and strong community spirit that define Kalamazoo's beverage scene. It's more than just drinks; it's an experience.

By participating in the week's festivities, attendees not only discover incredible local flavors, but also directly support the passionate individuals and businesses that contribute to making Kalamazoo a vibrant place to live and visit.

Venues will host a diverse range of special events, including exclusive tastings showcasing limited releases, behind-the-scenes brewery and distillery tours, educational workshops for those wanting to learn more, live music to set the mood, and expertly curated food pairings designed to perfectly complement the featured beverages. With a full calendar of events happening throughout the week, there's something to pique every interest and create lasting memories. The official Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week website provides a comprehensive schedule of events, making it easy to plan a personalized tasting adventure.

To see a list of participating businesses, events, and specials, visit kalamazoocraftbeverageweek.com.