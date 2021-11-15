Purse Project collecting necessities and more for those in need

Watch
Slipping into a warm pair of pajamas or even having a comb to brush your hair, necessities that some people in West Michigan just don't have.

The Purse Project 2021 is collecting a whole list of items from toiletries and snacks to hats gloves and more for Mel Trotter Ministries. Women's pajamas will be collected for Degage Ministries, backpacks filled with necessities for men and new this year, Pillowcases for Preemies, distributed to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital NICU.

To see a full list of items, click here. Note: toothbrushes and toothpaste are not needed due to a generous donation from a local dentist.

Drop sit:
Micro Visions Inc.
264 Leonard Street NW
Grand Rapids, Mi 49504
Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 7am-6:30pm

