Puppy Power joins horsepower at the Michigan International Auto Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan International Auto Show takes over the DeVos Place Feb. 1-4, featuring the hottest new vehicles and the soon-to-be-released models. While the cars and trucks are the big draw, there's a special section that gets plenty of attention during the show, Subaru Loves Pets! All show attendees are encouraged to stop by and meet the adoptable dogs, or make a donation to help pets in our community. This year, Subaru is partnering with Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue and SPCA of Southwest Michigan.

We got the opportunity to meet Drew (aka Sweet Dee) and her foster mom/volunteer, Anna. Sweet Dee will be one of many adoptable dogs at the show from Hearts of Hope, a rescue that is completely foster based.

Subaru makes animal welfare a priority, encouraging everyone to support local shelters and adopt the "Underdogs". Since 2008, Subaru and it's retailers, like Fox Subaru Grand Rapids have donated more than $51 million to national and local organizations, impacting more than 420,000 animals. Brian Wilson is the Zone Marketing Manager, he says the partnership makes sense, because Subaru owners love their animals. Dealers even offer special accessories that cater to dogs, like seat covers. While you can't leave the auto show with a car, you can bring home a very special, furry family member that will bring all the love.