Pottery Lane GR celebrates 5 year anniversary with Flux Market event

The public is invited to celebrate the 5-year anniversary of Pottery Lane GR at this Saturdays' Flux Market. The event will be held at the studio's brick and mortar at 401 Hall Street SW in Grand Rapids on June 17th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Over 40 vendors will be on hand selling their handmade products. Plus there will be free workshops for those wanting to try their hand at pottery. Food, ceramics, art, and more fun are waiting for you and the family. Bring the kids as there will be activities specifically deigned for them as well.

You can get more information by visiting Pottery Lane's Facebook Page.