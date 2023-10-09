Pins for Peace to raise money, awareness for Dispute Resolution Center of West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During these challenging times of great polarization, the Dispute Resolution Center of West Michigan works diligently to provide a safe space for difficult conversations that can repair relationships and help those involved in controversy to find common ground and a way forward.

In the last year, the Dispute Resolution Center:

Served more than 3100 community members, including more than 2000 youth- a 19% increase.

Assisted community members with disputes involving neighbors, housing, custody, parenting time, guardianships, estates, and more.

Mediated or facilitated approximately 790 disputes with 80% reaching complete agreement.

Waived $23,775 in fees for clients with constrained finances– a 40% increase.

Partnered with two school districts to provide onsite conflict resolution for students, administration, and staff.

Provided instruction to two more classes at GVSU Police Academy in mediation and restorative practices.

Provided a safe space for those harmed by crime to get answers and begin healing and for those who committed crime to gain a greater understanding of the harm caused and take responsibility for repairing the harm they caused.

The Conflict Resolution Center is hosting its annual fundraiser, Pins for Peace, on Saturday, October 14, 6-9 p.m. at The Clique Lanes, 533 Stocking Ave. NW, Grand Rapids.

There will be bowling, food, a cash bar, a 50/50 raffle, and much more!