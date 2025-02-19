Peter Pan Flies Into DeVos Performance Hall. But First...

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

It's every child's dream... to be able to fly! Peter Pan never let that dream go and you'll be able to watch him soar through the air this weekend as the Grand Rapids Ballet presents "Peter Pan."

Todd was invited to learn what it feels like to put on the harness and give it a shot. Grand Rapids Mayor David LaGrand did too!

Of course we spoke with Julian Gan, the dancer who will be playing the title role, to see how he feels about trying it out for the first time as well.

Enjoy the behind the scenes video and don't forget to get your tickets to the show! More info and tickets can be found here.

