Pelvic Floor Disorders and how Metro Health can help

Pelvic Floor Disorders are something Dr. Emily English, Urogynecologist with Metro Health, treats.

She agrees that it’s a broad term that refers to a lot of different conditions and symptoms that stem from issues with the pelvic floor, which is sort of a combination of the muscles and the tissue ligaments and the connective tissue of the lowest part of the pelvis, and those systems are important in keeping the function of the bladder and bowel and the rectum and the vagina. So, it helps those organs to function normally and helps to keep them in place where they should be.

In addition, it refers to urinary symptoms primarily, so women thinking about having trouble getting to the bathroom on time, having trouble with urinary control or urine leakage. There can be bowel symptoms as well difficulty with bowel control pelvic pain or feeling like something's coming out through the vaginal opening that shouldn't be there. These are things that can be very embarrassing to talk about of course that Dr. English thinks a lot of women are kind of nervous about bringing it up to their primary care doctors unless they're asked.

At Metro Health, you do not need a referral to be seen by someone like Dr. English.

If a woman sort of feels any of these symptoms, please call to schedule an appointment.

To get more information about Pelvic Floor Disorders you can go to metrohealth.net or call 616-252-4410 to schedule an appointment.

