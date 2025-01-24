PBR's Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour in Grand Rapids tonight and Saturday

Prepare for an unforgettable display of athleticism and grit as the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour takes over Van Andel Arena tonight and tomorrow, January 24-25th. This elite bull riding competition promises an adrenaline-fueled experience unlike any other. Witness intense matchups between brave cowboys and formidable bucking bulls.

The action kicks off at 8 pm tonight and 7 p.m. tomorrow night. Tickets start at $27 and are available for purchase at the Van Andel Arena box office and online through Ticketmaster.com. The PBR 5 PLUS PACK offers a discounted rate on five tickets.

Todd and Michelle spoke with one of the riders before the rodeo kicks off tonight. Watch our interview to learn more... and maybe get a few laughs.

