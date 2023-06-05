Paws With A Cause recruiting more volunteers through upcoming open house

WAYLAND, Mi. — Paws With A Cause is an organization that trains life-changing assistance dogs to people who need them to maintain their independence. But they can't do such important work without plenty of volunteers. The organization is always looking for Foster Puppy Raisers, who will provide a loving home and lots of experience to help the pups develop the skills they need to become a well-trained service dog. PAWS is also looking for Breeding Host Homes, to take in an adult dog that is part of the PAWS breeding program.

If you're interested in learning more about volunteering, meeting some of the PAWS dogs and puppies and enjoying some snacks and refreshments, head to the Open House on Thursday, June 15 from 5:30-7:30 pm at the Paws With A Cause National Headquarters at 4646 Division Ave. in Wayland. You can learn more about the event or the organization by heading to their website, pawswithacause.org.