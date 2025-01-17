Paws With a Cause looking for foster puppy raisers, support

Paws With a Cause specially trains assistance dogs to help people with physical disabilities, hearing loss, autism and seizures. Because everyone has a different need, the dogs are specifically trained to help that individual. But the process from puppy to certified Assistance Dog takes time and tens of thousands of dollars. Donations are always welcome, but the organizaton also needs foster homes for puppies and adult dogs and volunteers. Families and individuals can choose to foster a young puppy, and older puppy or even be a home to a mama or papa dog in the breeding program. Other opportunities include volunteering with a group or becoming an indivudual campus volunteer. Not only do you get to to work with dogs, you get the experience of being a part of an organization that changes lives through dog placement. For more information head to the Paws With a Causewebsite, or give them a call at (616) 877-7297.