Par-ty with a Purpose: 37th Annual Chipping for Charity returns

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Dust off those clubs and get ready to par-ty for a purpose!

Full-service CPA firm EHTCis hosting its 37th Annual Chipping for Charity Golf Outing on Tuesday, June 24th, at Quail Ridge Golf Club in Ada to raise funds for the AYA Youth Collective.

Every chip, putt, and maybe even a few accidental divots, will help provide vital support and a sense of belonging for young people facing homelessness in our community. The funds raised will enable AYA Youth Collective to continue offering essential resources at their Drop-in Center and provide support through their Supportive Housing homes.

It's the first time the event is being held in Ada and it promises a day of fun, fellowship, and fundraising that you won't want to miss!

