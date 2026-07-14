One More Finish Line: Honoring Fallen Heroes with Every Step

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Mile after mile and obstacle after obstacle, one man is making sure the sacrifices of America's fallen military members are never forgotten. Sean Beyer, the founder of the organization One More Finish Line, transforms grueling physical challenges into profound acts of remembrance. What started less than a year ago has grown into a powerful national mission, with Beyer running one to two obstacle races every single month, ranging anywhere from 5 to 15 kilometers.

The core of the mission rests inside a hip pack. With the explicit permission of families and loved ones, Beyer prints the names of deceased veterans onto custom-made coins. He carries these coins with him through every single mud pit, wall climb, and physical obstacle on the course. Crossing the finish line allows him to bring life to their memory and honor their names one more time. While he typically carries an average of 30 coins per race, his upcoming weekend itinerary includes back-to-back Spartan races in Cannonsburg Ski Area —a 10K on Saturday and a 5K on Sunday—where he will carry close to 100 custom coins.

For Beyer, the motivation comes from a deep, high-level respect for the sacrifices made by the military community. The response from surviving families has been profoundly touching, allowing them a unique way to see their loved ones honored. Families nationwide can submit a veteran's name through the organization's official website. Beyer has the custom coins manufactured and shipped at absolutely no cost to the families. Viewers looking to submit a name, purchase merchandise, or support the ongoing mission can find more information directly at onemorefinishline.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok