Now is the time to sign up for Van Andel Institute summer camps

Looking for a summer camp experience that's both fun and educational? The Van Andel Institute offers a range of exciting summer camps designed to ignite a passion for science in young minds.

Kids can explore the mysteries of the microscopic or dive into coding and the world of robots. There are different camps, with numerous options, for each age group for grades K-12.

There are one-day and four-day summer camp options that include a variety of hands-on interactive investigations where kids think and act like scientists!

To learn more, visit VAI’s summer camps website.