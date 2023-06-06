New Peach Pit Comedy Club hosts shows exclusively for nonprofit fundraising

The Peach Pit Comedy Club wants to showcase the 'fun' in fundraising for local nonprofits with comedy shows. One hundred percent of all ticket sales at the club's shows are donated to a local charity with each show having its own beneficiary. One of the driving forces behind the new nonprofit is its Executive Director Jon Batchelder. His background in standup along with his wife's years of nonprofit experience helped form the new organization based out of Kalamazoo.

With all of the take at the door being donated, it's no surprise that the Peach Pit Comedy Club is in need of financial support. While they apply for grants and other federal aid, individual donations really make a difference. You can donate here.

If you're a nonprofit looking for an entertaining way to raise some funds, they are accepting applications now on their website.

