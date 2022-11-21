New City Kids is an amazing after school program that empowers teens through paid internships that serve kids in first through eighth grades at no cost to families. They are hosting an annual Christmas Bash Fundraiser to help cover the costs of offering this free service. Learn more about how you can attend the event and support New City Kids by watching the interview or you can check out more information at www.newcitykids.org.
New City Kids Christmas Bash raising funds for after school center
After-school center free resource for local kids
Posted at 11:01 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 11:01:07-05
