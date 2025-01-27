Muskegon's Love Cafe to open with "pay what you can" model

The Love Cafe is a Muskegon restaurant set to open in March. It's the concept of Love INC, a local non-profit organization dedicated to assisting those in need. The Love Cafe will provide job training and other opportunities to the community while providing tasty meals at prices everyone can afford.

The goal is to offer a space where everyone can enjoy a meal served with dignity. The kitchen will be staffed by students who will receive paid job skills training. Servers and other positions will be filled by volunteers.

The cafe is set up as a "pay what you can" restaurant for its patrons. Guests will have the option to pay what they can, even if that's nothing. The restaurant aims to be a space where everyone feels welcome, regardless of their circumstances.

For more information, visit the Love INC website or call (231) 773-3448.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok