Moulin Rouge! The Musical brings truth, beauty, freedom, love to West Michigan stage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Moulin Rouge! The Musical transports audiences to Paris in 1899, with a love story that transcends time. Enter a world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. The incomparable Moulin Rouge is in jeopardy, and those who live for the stage are willing to go to great lengths to keep the show going. With decadent costumes, musical mash-ups featuring songs you know by heart, gorgeous sets, and endearing characters, the show is a true spectacle, not to be missed!

It is recommended for ages 12+. The show is at DeVos Performance Hall through Feb. 2.

Click here for information and tickets.

