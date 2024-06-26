Mosaic Film Experience hosting variety of workshops and film competitions for students this summer

Today’s youth are tomorrow’s storytellers, and giving them the skills and tools needed to tell those stories is what happens at the Mosaic Film Experience.

The Mosaic Film Experience is further refining its mission, focusing on career exploration, workforce development, and experiential learning, continuing its commitment to creativity and media literacy, while providing career pathway opportunities in the creative and emerging industries.

This summer, the Mosaic Film Experience will host events where industry professionals meet with students to host interactive workshops and share insight. There will also be film competitions for students to participate in throughout the summer:



Baxter Community Center – Digital Storytelling: Through August 12

Cook Arts Center – Digital Storytelling: Through July 18

West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology – Mobile Filmmaking July 15-18

The 13th annual Mosaic Event will take place in November at Celebration Cinema North in Grand Rapids.Learn more about the events and workshops by visiting mosaicfilmexperience.com.

