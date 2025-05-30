Morning Mix Class Act Winner: Nancy Looper

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix's Class Act promotion is a yearlong partnership with Biggby Coffee with the aim of putting the focus on our amazing local teachers.

May's winner is Nancy Looper, an English teacher at Parchment High School.

Nancy has an amazing history in Parchment and is well-known around town. So much so, that she's been called "mom" by more than one of her students.

Nancy was nominated by Sonja Leroy who wrote that the relationships with her students have former students returning "to her room to support her current students all because of the love and respect she has shown them."

She wasn't the only one ready and willing to sing the praises of this local teacher. Numerous emails came in to our station purporting the good work Nancy does not only in the school but the community.

We had a full couch this morning with a current student, a student from ten years ago, and one who took Ms. Looper's class when she was just starting who echoed the sentiment of Nancy being a "mother to us all."

What an amazing turnout of love and support! Nancy has been awarded a $500 check to use in her classroom from the Morning Mix and Biggby Coffee!

Watch this month's video and then don't forget to nominate a teacher you know! We want to celebrate and highlight educators like Nancy in the West Michigan area who have made an impact, introducing the community to these teachers, drawing attention to the needs they have and hopefully inspiring others to enter the field. If you know of someone you'd like to nominate you can do that here.

Congratulations to you, Nancy! Thank you for being such a Class Act!