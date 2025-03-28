Morning Mix Class Act Winner: Amber Ritsema

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix's Class Act promotion is a yearlong partnership with Biggby Coffee with the aim of putting the focus on our amazing local teachers.

March's winner is Amber Ritsema, a second grade teacher at Hudsonville Christian.

Amber knew she wanted to be a teacher at a young age. Her love of kids and helping them grow both academically and in their faith are big motivating factors for her.

We paid her classroom a visit to see her in action. Plus, we spoke with a parent who has had and currently has her children in Ms. Ristema's class.

Watch this month's video and then don't forget to nominate a teacher you know! We want to celebrate and highlight educators like Amber in the West Michigan area who have made an impact, introducing the community to these teachers, drawing attention to the needs they have and hopefully inspiring others to enter the field. If you know of someone you'd like to nominate you can do that here.

Congratulations to Amber! Thank you for being such a Class Act!