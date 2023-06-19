Morning Buzz: June 19, 2023

The West Michigan Jazz Society is hosting a special Juneteenth concert at Millenium Park tonight. The performance will feature the Houston Patton Quartet, food trucks, soulful music, and a good time! The concert is the second of ten free concerts during this annual summer series.

The show runs from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Check out the full concert schedule and get more information at wmichjazz.org.

The Meijer LPGA Classic wrapped up last night... And Irish golfer Leona Maguire came out on top. This is her second tour victory. Maguire made six birdies and an eagle in her bogey-free round at Blythefield Country Club to finish at -21. The 28-year-old was the runner-up at Blythefield in both 2021 and 2022. She won her first LPGA tour title last year at the Drive On Championship. The event benefits Simply Give, to help feed families by stocking food pantries across the Midwest. The tournament raised $1.25 million dollars.

The Potter Park Zoo is celebrating the arrival of a healthy ring-tailed lemur pup born on June 8. This is the second baby lemur born there this year. The animals are native to the island of Madagascar, off the coast of Africa and have a distinctive feature of 13 alternating black and white bands on their tails. The new pup has been actively nursing and exploring its surroundings. Visitors can meet the new addition in the feline and primate house.

Hop in the pool and be part of the world's largest swimming lesson at the Holland Aquatic Center this week. On June 22, participants will join other aquatic centers around the globe to set a new world record for the most people taking swimming lessons at once. This event raises awareness of the importance of learning to swim. Starting at 12:30, there will be a brief water safety presentation, followed by the lesson. Plus, everyone is invited to stay and swim the center for free!

Registration ends tomorrow, so be sure to reserve your spot at hollandaquatic.org.

Three northern Michigan men are celebrating after completing a monumental goal - they crossed all of the Great Lakes on a paddleboard. The trio conquered the eight-year quest as they took on Lake Ontario in a 13 hour, 35 mile journey. Jeff Guy, Joe Lorenz and Kwin Morris battled 1-3 foot waves, with some rollers of up to 5 feet. This is all for their non-profit Stand Up for Great Lakes - with a mission of protecting the Great Lakes though inspiration, education, awareness and action. The men have raised more than $105,000 dollars for various organizations. Congrats to them!