Morning Buzz: June 15, 2023

WEST MICHIGAN — The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give kicks off today at the Blythefield Country Club. Some of the best female golfers start tournament play this morning, including defending champion Jennifer Kupcho. Gates are open, giving west Michigan a chance to see amazing golf in action. The Simply Give program is a big part of this tournament. It replenishes the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. For more information or to get tickets, head to meijerlpgaclassic.com.

Cultivate has created summer camps for creatives aged 6-12. Intro to Film Photography will teach students about a variety of vintage camera styles. There will be lessons on using the camera, along with photography itself. In Swiss Family Robinson, students read or listen to the classic story, spend some time drawing what they're hearing and then for the rest of the day, they get to do many of the activities from the book. We're talking blanket forts, butter from scratch and building bridges. Both camps run June 19-23 from 1-4 pm. There are also drop-ins for teens and classes for adults. Head to cultivategrandrapids.org for more information.

The Downtown Holland Street Performer series kicks off tonight! Everyone is invited to experience 30 different performing artists and groups from every background right downtown. This free event runs from 6:30-8:30 every Thursday through August 17. We are talking musicians, jugglers, break dancers, henna artists and more. Head to downtownholland.com for a full lineup.

Have some toddlers and babies growing out of their summer clothes at home? We have a great way to clean out those closets! Catholic Charities West Michigan is very much in need of certain items to stock their St. Gianna Baby and Toddler Pantry in Grand Rapids. Organizers are looking for summer pajamas from infant to 6-T, girls 3-6 month and 2T-6T, and a wide range of boy’s clothes for babies through toddlers. There is an urgent need for girls 3T and boys 3T and 5T. Email Karol at kmaurer@ccwestmi.org for more information.

John Ball Zoo has named their newest pair of animal ambassadors: meet the black swans Pearl and Onyx. The zoo held a naming contest over social media for the last month, inviting people to vote for their favorite names. The pair of black swans, a male and female, hatched in April 2022 at a farm in northern Indiana. When they arrived at the zoo, they had brown juvenile plumage but have since molted into adults with black plumage. You can see them right as you walk in the zoo.

Friday is 616 day, and the Boston Square Neighborhood Association is celebrating at Rosa Parks Circle. It's a family-friendly, fun event with live music, art, games, fashion and food. There is also a downtown scavenger hunt, trivia and a sidewalk chalk art competition. Cash prizes, gift cards and concert tickets will be randomly given away all day. The event runs from 12-8 p-m. This event is totally free and open to all! Learn more at facebook.com/616DAYOFFICIAL/.