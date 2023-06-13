Morning Buzz: June 13, 2023

WEST MICHIGAN — 1. Grab the family and come out to the first Concert in the Park in Wyoming tonight. There will be a total of 8 performances this season from local favorites like Sarena Rae and The Soul Syndicate. There will be a food truck and beverages available for purchase, and you're allowed to bring food and non-alcoholic drinks to enjoy. So, get your blankets, chairs and friends to enjoy this totally free event. The Reverend Jesse Ray takes the stage at Lamar park tonight at 6:00 pm.

2. Over the weekend, Mary free bed hosted their 6th annual wheelchair softball tournament. More than 50 wheelchair athletes competed- including west Michigan’s own "Rollin' Whitecaps". All athletes were in manual wheelchairs, pushing by hand. They use specially designed, hard-surfaced diamonds, and combined with the exceptional skill and agility of the players, it made for action-packed fast-paced innings. Unfortunately, the Rollin' Whitecaps lost all three of their games. However, Christy Vanhaver, tournament director and Mary Free Bed sports coordinator said, "The team played really well. We saw improvements in both our seasoned and new players. Even though we lost all three games, we have potential for a strong season."

3. A west Michigan dance studio needs help to keep their doors open. Midwest Movement Collective is an inclusive dance and movement space for adults that opened their doors one year ago. Instructors offer classes in ballet, aerial silks, yoga, pole dance and more, at affordable rates for all.

As the owners celebrate their one-year anniversary, they have one week to raise over $15,000 to keep their studio space. If you wish to show your support, you can learn more here or on their facebook page.

4. Parents – if you still need ideas to keep those kids busy - how about some career exploration? The Kellogg Community College is offering "A Day in the Life" camp for teens in Hastings. These are focused on advanced manufacturing and skilled trades - for campers 12-18 years old. And for the younger kids, there are options that range from art to science, crafts and writing.

Plus, thanks to the Consumers Energy Foundation, there are camp scholarships available to cover up to half of the camp fee. Head to kellogg.edu/youth for information.

5. The Muskegon County Trash Bash is coming up, and there are so many ways you can pitch in to protect the river, its tributaries and the thousands of acres that surround it. Registration officially starts July 1, but the Muskegon River Watershed Assembly needs sponsors and volunteers at the ready. Last year 38 teams and 280 volunteers collected a literal *ton of garbage from the river. The event takes place during the whole month of august. Learn more at mrwa.org/trashbash.

