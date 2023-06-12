Morning Buzz: June 12, 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Three Michigan communities have won a total of $50,000 through the Consumers Energy Foundation's “Put Your Town on the Map” pitch competition. The goal, to help them complete projects that will strengthen and grow their communities. The city of Fennville received $25,000, Reed City received $15,000, and Harbor Beach received $10,000. Fennville plans to use their money to install wayfinding signs to help unify the region and surrounding communities. Reed City will use their money to bring recreational activities to their community and Harbor Beach will expand gardening in their area. Learn more at consumersenergy.com/foundation.

Enjoy a great night of music for free! The Grand Rapids Art Museum announced their 2023 lineup for the 14th annual summer concert series, “GRAM on the Green” with WYCE. The concerts are Thursday evenings from July 20th through August 10th. There will be food trucks, a cash bar, and hands-on artmaking activities. Admission to the museum is also free during “GRAM on the Green” as part of Meijer free Thursday nights. get the full lineup at artmuseumgr.org.

Scooter's Coffee continues growing in west Michigan. The company is now bringing their world-class coffee to Battle Creek. Scooter's Coffee, based in Omaha, Nebraska, specializes in espresso drinks, fruit smoothies, baked-from-scratch pastries, and its signature drink, the Caramelicious. The company also recently added a line of organic hot and iced teas, single-origin coffee, and cold brew & cream. You can find them in west Michigan on Plainfield Avenue, 44th and Breton in Kentwood, and on 28th Street.

The Muskegon Area District Library is launching its summer reading program on June 19th. It's open to all ages and encourages diving into the world of literature. There will be prizes for participants who reach their reading goals. In addition to the reading challenges, MADL has lined up a series of music performances and event programming too. Learn more at madl.org/summerreading.

And a great way to get more reading in - find some friends! The Renew Therapeutic Riding Center is working with the Holland Junior Welfare League and the Herrick District Library for a new program called Renew Reading Wranglers. It’s for kids 6 and older to have one on one reading time with a horse, plus a guided story walk around the 20-acre farm. It will happen every Wednesday evening starting this week, from 4:30-5:30. You do have to register and it's 5 dollars per session. Head to renewtrc.org for more information.