Morning Buzz for Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Here's what people are buzzing about on this Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Cheers to 150 years. Grand Rapids Public Library is having a birthday bash today. Stop by any location for a free cookie from Daddy's Dough and snag a birthday kit to take home.

Spectrum Health unveiled its top boys and girls names for 2021!

Boys:



Elijah

Henry

Oliver

Theodore

William

Girls:



Amelia/Charlotte (tied)

Evelyn

Sophia

Eleanor

Ava

In other news, January 6, 2022, bring the family to play Mini-Art-Ture Golf at Muskegon Museum of Arts. An entire 9 hole mini course filled with obstacles and mazes, inspired by artwork they have.

NHL is postponing season two days early to help weather several COVID outbreaks. The schedule is expected to start back up on Monday.

And finally, today is National Crossword Puzzle Day! Some health experts say the brainpower used to do crosswords might improve a person's problem-solving skills and possibly delay the effects of dementia

