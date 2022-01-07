Morning Buzz for Friday, January 7, 2022.

Here’s what people are buzzing about on this Friday, January 7, 2022.

The Biden Administration is reportedly one step closer to sending 500 million rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests nationwide.

During a press briefing, the White House press secretary said more details regarding the plan to provide these free tests are expected as soon as today.

The White House is working with the U.S. Postal Service to finalize details on delivering the millions of test kits to those who want them, according to the Washington Post.

Omicron is currently the culprit in more than 90%-percent of U.S Cases, a rise from less than 10 percent two weeks ago.

Helen DeVos celebrating this morning after breaking a record during their annual radiothon with i-Heart Media.

The hospital says they raised over $490-thousand dollars during the 22nd annual event.

They continued to raise money throughout the weekend after the official event in December, totaling over $500-thousand in donations.

All proceeds help the children's hospital to provide high-quality health care for kids here in West Michigan.

Since the Radiothon began, more than $4 million-dollars has been raised by the community.

Who is the Clark Griswold of Kentwood?

The city will announce the winners of their holiday lights contest today.The competition challenged homeowners to show off their best holiday displays.

This is their first ever city-wide christmas display contest.

The first place winner will receive Kentwood's Clark Griswold trophy – named after Chevy Chase's character in the holiday favorite "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" movie – as well as a $40-dollar gift certificate to any Kentwood Parks and Recreation program and department swag.

Krispy kreme releases four new mini chocolate doughnuts, becoming a real dream for chocolate lovers.

The brand will be offering its new chocolate glazed mini doughnuts collection.

Krispy Kreme first released this collection in January last year, which included other variety of flavors. However, this is the first time for fully glazed chocolate.

Starting January 7, customers will be able to order the bites, inspired in the sweetness of cakes or the taste of cookies, with flavors like the cake batter or glazed cookies and Kreme doughnut.

The sweet treat will be available in locations throughout the country for a limited time.

Volkswagen brings back its iconic Microbus I-D buzz to debut this year.

The company's CEO revealed on Twitter that the production of this electric van is in the works.

It will soon be available for the public to view in early March.

Volkswagen recently shared images of the prototype in a unique design to disguise its features.

The vehicle will have a semi-autonomous driving system, all-wheel drive, and a driving range up to 300 miles per charge.

The first vehicles will go on sale in Europe this year.

U.S. clients will have to wait until 2023 to get their hands on this van.