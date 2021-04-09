Morning Buzz for Friday, April 9

Here's what's buzzing for Friday, April 9, 2021.

When you make a purchase at John Ball Zoo, be sure to round up your purchase. Fifth Third Bank and John Ball Zoo will continue their partnership for the conservation program. The means Fifth Third will match donations for the program.

Breakaway Music Festival is returning to Grand Rapids this summer. The two day event will be August 27-28 at Belknap Park. Organizers are keeping an eye on COVID restrictions. No word on who will be performing. Tickets go on sale Monday.

Help is on the way for arts and culture businesses. The U.S. Small Business Administration is setting aside $16 billion dollars for entertainment venues that are likely the last to open after the pandemic. Currently venues in our state are limited to 250 people. For details on how to apply, visit sba.gov/relief

Meijer revealed some surprising shopping trends over the last year. More home delivery, pickup services, eating grab-n-go foods and buying weights to workout at home topped the list. Other hot sellers include videogames, boardgames, bikes, pools and grills.

And finally, Reebok is unleashing a Jurassic Park sneaker. They have an instapump and other great things to represent parts of the movie. Yellow, green and red with stripes along the top and film's dinosaur logo, all part of this shoe.