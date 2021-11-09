Here's your Morning Buzz for Tuesday, November 12, 2021

Here are some of the top things people are chatting about on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

After a water main break, doors are re-opening at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum, with a few changes. It will be open Thursday, November 11, 2021, from 12pm to 7pm. The museum is also announcing new hours and rules to limit COVID exposure. The public is welcome to visit Thursday through Saturdays and Tuesdays will be for members only. They're also now requiring face masks for everyone over the age of 2 and there are new hand sanitizing stations. For more details go to grcm.org

An iconic Cascade Township restaurant has a new home, after shutting down last year Video shows crews moving 'Pal's Diner' from 28th street to the Hot Rod Harley-Davidson dealership in downtown Muskegon. It's not the first time the restaurant has pulled up its roots. Pal's used to be 'Dan's Diner' for a time and before that was in New Jersey.

A lack of employees means a robot has been added into the mix.Paisley Pig in Grand Haven bought Rosey, a robot programmed to assist bussers. She picks up dishes and drops them off to be washed, by connecting to wifi at the restaurant and communicating with disks installed at each table. Owner Josh Sanberg says the Paisley Pig decided to try Rosey after they struggled to hire workers this past summer. He says they're one of the only restaurants in Michigan using this technology and and it continues to amaze him. A recent survey from Verizon found 30 percent of businesses began implementing new technology to compensate for fewer employees .

Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners, Michigan, is offering free admission to military veterans on Thursday, November 11, 2021, through Sunday, Nov. 14. They can also enjoy a 10 percent discount on purchases.

The top baby names have been announced for 2021, according to the website babycenter.com.

For girls: Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Ava and Sophia

For boys: Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah and Lucas.