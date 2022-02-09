Morning Buzz: February 9

1. An important reminder to anyone living in Kent County looking to vote in the March 1st special primary election.

People have until Monday to register to vote in time. Register online at michigan.gov/vote. People can also register by mail, but it just must be postmarked by February 14.

The March 1st primary will be for House District 74 in Kent County.

2. Art lovers in West Michigan have a treat coming their way. The renowned "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" will soon be coming to Grand Rapids for a limited engagement.

The exhibit features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh's iconic artworks, using 3D technology to add to the experience.

So far, the dates and location for the exhibit have not been announced, but people are being asked to sign up for first access to tickets online.

3. A fan-favorite 5k race is back after it was canceled last year because of the pandemic. The 38th annual Irish Jig will take place through the streets of East Grand Rapids on Saturday, March 19.

There will be some changes in this year's race, including staggered start times to reduce crowding, capping the number of runners, and no medal ceremony.

Spectrum Health sponsors the race to raise awareness for colorectal cancer and prevention. This year will also be a celebration and a chance to say "thank you" to healthcare workers who have been on the front lines of the pandemic from the very beginning.

Everyone is encouraged to wear either green or blue. It costs $20 for anyone 12 and younger, and $35 for ages 13 and up. More information can be found at runsignup.com.

4. The Kalamazoo Marathon is also returning this year! According to a website for the marathon, events will take place from April 22-24. Events include a 1k Kid's Fun Run, a 5k Run and Walk, a 10k, and the Half Marathon.

Registration is open now, and prices go up $5 starting April 1, so make sure to sign up early!

5. John Ball Zoo is hiring. On Thursday, February 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. the zoo invites anyone ages 15 and older to their in-person hiring event.

Team members get scholarship opportunities, competitive pay, and free admission for themselves and up to ten guests.

The zoo asks candidates to check out available jobs and apply online beforehand at jbzoo.org/careers then join them during the event for the interviews.