Don't miss the GR Remodeling and New Homes Show

Need to build, remodel or redecorate? Perhaps it’s a small or large project you are eyeing, the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show will be a great resource, featuring nearly 200 local exhibitors. We spoke with Carolyn Alt, Senior Show Manager to learn more about the event which runs January 14-16 at DeVos Place.

You’ll have hassle-free scheduling so you can get a jump on those projects. The Designer Showcase will be a collection of 10 completely finished rooms by the area’s best interior designers and furniture retailers.

Seminars by experts on the Build-It Stage take you from planning a project through financing and contracting, DIY considerations, and the latest products and innovations. This is also where you’ll find the Pro Panel — a group of professionals ready to answer all your questions about projects large and small.

The Design-It Stage hosts entertaining, informative and even some off-beat seminars all weekend. Join designers including Lauren Figueroa , Leslie Hart Davidson , and more as they talk about the latest trends, hot color choices, and using design to create the perfect mood.

Get hands-on training in electrical work, plumbing, and more from the experts at Home Repair Services , as part of the show’s DIY Homeowner Series.

Stop by the Kids’ Construction Zones to build your own log cabin and color in the Construction Coloring Book.

Take a load off and sort through all your inspiring info at the Food For Thought area. You can sketch out ideas, see before and after photos on a big screen, and grab a beverage or a bite to eat.

Official Host of the show is the Home Builders’ Association of Greater Grand Rapids . HBA reps will be on-hand throughout the show offering unbiased, expert advice for planning and completing your remodeling or construction project.

Doors open on Friday, January 14 at 12pm-9pm

Saturday, January 15: 10am-9pm

Sunday, January 16: 11am-5pm

Adults are $12 or you can get a multi-day ticket for $18 (online only!)

Children 6 to 14: $5, with 5 and under free