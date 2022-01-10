Don't miss the GR Remodeling and New Homes Show

Need to build, remodel or redecorate? Perhaps it’s a small or large project you are eyeing, the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show will be a great resource, featuring nearly 200 local exhibitors. We spoke with Carolyn Alt, Senior Show Manager to learn more about the event which runs January 14-16 at DeVos Place.
You’ll have hassle-free scheduling so you can get a jump on those projects. The Designer Showcase will be a collection of 10 completely finished rooms by the area’s best interior designers and furniture retailers.
Seminars by experts on the Build-It Stage take you from planning a project through financing and contracting, DIY considerations, and the latest products and innovations. This is also where you’ll find the Pro Panel — a group of professionals ready to answer all your questions about projects large and small.
The Design-It Stage hosts entertaining, informative and even some off-beat seminars all weekend. Join designers including Lauren Figueroa, Leslie Hart Davidson, and more as they talk about the latest trends, hot color choices, and using design to create the perfect mood.
Get hands-on training in electrical work, plumbing, and more from the experts at Home Repair Services, as part of the show’s DIY Homeowner Series.
Stop by the Kids’ Construction Zones to build your own log cabin and color in the Construction Coloring Book.
Take a load off and sort through all your inspiring info at the Food For Thought area. You can sketch out ideas, see before and after photos on a big screen, and grab a beverage or a bite to eat.
Official Host of the show is the Home Builders’ Association of Greater Grand Rapids. HBA reps will be on-hand throughout the show offering unbiased, expert advice for planning and completing your remodeling or construction project.
Doors open on Friday, January 14 at 12pm-9pm
Saturday, January 15: 10am-9pm
Sunday, January 16: 11am-5pm
Adults are $12 or you can get a multi-day ticket for $18 (online only!)
Children 6 to 14: $5, with 5 and under free