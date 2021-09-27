Morning Buzz: September 27

1. Sales of new single-family homes were up one-and-a-half percent for the month, adjusting to an annual rate of about 740,000 home sales, according to federal data.

This makes the fourth straight month sales rose for new homes.

August sales were 25 percent below the august 2020 mark of 977,000 homes sold.

New home sales had fallen every month in 2021 until July due to record-high prices and low inventories.

The median price for a new home in August hit a record high of $390,900.

2. Now that fall is here, colder temperatures and winter aren't too far away. For the 7th year in a row, Samuel's Blankets will be collecting blankets to help keep the homeless warm in West Michigan.

They have a number of drop-off boxes including in the Otsego, Plainwell, and Kalamazoo areas.

Blankets donated go to missions, shelters, and organizations that help the homeless directly.

If you'd like to get involved, click here.

3. Halloween is just a month away, and a lot of parents are making their plans for trick-or-treating.

The director of the CDC says she hopes kids will be able to go out this year with several precautions.

Rochelle Walensky says parents should avoid crowded events. Instead, she says those going on Halloween should stick to smaller groups.

These recommendations come as vaccines could soon be approved for younger children.

4. Chick-Fil-a is taking a stab at the fall spiced drink craze, introducing a new Autumn Spice milkshake in Salt Lake City.

Chick-Fil-A says it's testing out the new fall product there through October 30 at participating locations.

Salt Lake City is a popular place for the chain to test out new menu items such as its Butterscotch Crumble Shake.

Spices in the new shake will include cinnamon, cardamom, and orange, along with shortbread cookies.