Samuel's Blankets hosting Community Blanket Drive for the homeless

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As cooler weather comes in for fall and winter, many will turn on their heaters and bundle up in sweaters. However, that's not always possible for the homeless population here in West Michigan.

That's where Samuel's Blankets comes in. The teen is collecting blankets for the homeless for the 7th year. Samuel has been collecting blankets since 2015, making sure the homeless get blankets every year to stay warm through the winter.

They're asking for the community to donate blankets at different drop-box locations across the city. You can find those locations and more about Samuel's mission here.

Blankets donated go to missions, shelters, and organizations that help the homeless directly.