Morning Buzz: September 25

1. Renowned videographer, Peter Sinclair, who specializes in climate change and renewable energy solutions will be at Ferris State University starting at 6:30 p.m.

His presentation is free and open to the public and will focus on the direct impact that climate change has on our lives. He has traveled to many counties in Michigan researching the economics of those who have solar and wind farms and will share some of those findings as well.

Once again happening tonight starting at 6:30 p.m. at FSU's David Eisler Center Ballroom.

2. Enjoy a special event that brings art, food, and shopping together in Ada Village. Ada Progressive Tastings: The Art Mixer is happening tomorrow from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at participating restaurants and stores downtown.

This ticketed event will introduce or give you another look at all the wonderful things happening in town, with a curated art experience, featuring three artists. There will be exclusive tastings, craft cocktails, a live painting demonstration, and special deals from stores.

Space is limited, so if you're interested, you can find a link here.

3. Two Men and A Truck is partnering with Harbor Humane Society, Humane Society Of West Michigan, Fig And Friends Pet Rescue, and Kalamazoo Humane Society through October.

They're hoping to bring awareness to homeless pets by collecting donations to help these nonprofit rescues save animals throughout the community.

They'd like to collect 2000 items for each nonprofit. In addition, to help collect donations Two Men And A Truck Lakeshore will be hosting Movers For Mutts on October 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Quincy Park. There will be adoptable pets, giveaways, and a food truck.

This is the first of two events with the second taking place on October 11 in Grand Rapids. Learn more by going to twomenandatruck.com.

4. Grand Rapids Downtown Market is hosting its third and final Vintage and Handmade Marketplace event of the year.

It's this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. under the market shed and throughout the market's parking lot. This event is free.

Guests can shop from 60-plus of the best regional vintage and handmade vendors who will have clothing, accessories, décor, and more. Also, enjoy the live DJ, and then head inside for a bite to eat from market hall merchants.

5. It's time to go blue! Detroit Wing Company is bringing the heat with a new menu item. Introducing the "Blue Heat Taki Tenders".

Available just in time for football fans to support a certain Michigan professional football team with similar colors.

These hand-battered tenders are coated in crushed Blue Heat Takis and served with ranch and fries—a bold, spicy option for game day, or any day.

This is part of DWC's recent menu expansion which also includes new wraps, sandwiches, salads, and sides.

Find the location closest to you at detroitwingco.com.