Experience Ada with progressive tasting event from Square Peg Events

If you're looking to get the feel of a certain town or city in Michigan, a great option is to check out the tours and events put on by Square Peg Events. Those looking to check out Ada will want to put the upcoming Progressive Tasting events coming on June 14 and June 22nd.

Two and a half hour walking tours that feature Ada's foods, beverages, shopping, and more will have you leaving full of great food and a better understanding of the area. The first event is called The History Hop and will focus on the history of the community with the Ada History Center's Kristen Wildes as a local guest host. Then on the 22nd, The Taste of Ada, will feature some of the best eateries wand breweries.

Learn more about these fun and informative events from Square Peg's Cynthia Hagedorn and Matt Michiels from Gravel Bottom Brewery.