Morning Buzz: October 11

1. We are already feeling the colder temperatures across West Michigan, and for the more than 8,500 individuals experiencing homelessness, our impending winter weather can be deadly. That's why Mel Trotter Ministries is putting out the call for their Code Blue Drive for men, women, and children's clothes.

They will accept any new or gently used winter clothes and gear, but there's a specific need for certain items, like men's jeans size 32-40 and 32 length, winter boots for men sizes 9-15, and women sizes 6-12.

They're also looking for sweatshirts and sweatpants sizes large to 4XL and new pillows.

You can bring any donations to Mel Trotter, and there are also several drop-off locations, just look for the blue barrels. The drive runs through December 31.

2. Keep an eye out Thursday for some of your favorite downtown Grand Rapids landmarks as they are lit up for National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day. The McKay Tower, Blue Bridge, and Amway Grand Plaza Hotel are a few of the more than 200 structures participating across the U.S. and Canada.

The metavivor ribbon of teal, green and pink symbolizes hope, immortality, healing, and spirituality.

3. John Ball Zoo's "Zoo Goes Boo" event is getting underway soon.

For the last two weekends of October, the entire zoo will be decorated with Halloween decorations. Kids can show off their costumes and get some candy, all while hanging out with the animals.

In addition to trick or treating, kids and parents can also take part in fun activities like face painting. Zoo Goes Boo is happening October 21-23 as well as October 28-30.

More information can be found at jbzoo.org.

4. During the month of September Fox 17 encouraged some friendly competition to help Kids' Food Basket get to its goal of collecting 200,000 decorated brown bags.

We challenged the schools in each of our Blitz Games, and Sparta area schools came through in a big way. With 4,200 decorated bags, they bested the other schools by more than double!

Art teacher Heidi Mitchell was a big part of that, this is a project she's embraced for more than 15 years. During this campaign, Heidi rallied the district, calling on all of the other art teachers, students, family, and friends to contribute to the cause.

A huge shout-out to them! Congratulations on being the inaugural winners of our battle of the bags!

5. Feeling lucky? Then you better get out and pick up a Powerball and Mega Millions ticket. Both jackpots are up over $400 million!

Right now Mega Millions is at $445 million for tonight's drawing, which puts the cash option at a cool $226 million. Powerball rolled over last night, and that jackpot is sitting at $420 million. Taking the cash option would put you at over 215 million.